Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.58

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 33693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

EGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,569,000 after buying an additional 6,901,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,284,000 after buying an additional 2,884,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,215,000 after buying an additional 1,002,238 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 726,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 578,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

