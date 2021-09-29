Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.06

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.06 and traded as low as C$12.70. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$12.72, with a volume of 829,263 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CSFB set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.39.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.00 million. Analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.