Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Position Lifted by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 2.34% of Element Solutions worth $135,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,310. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

