Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.26

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 403149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

