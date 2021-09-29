EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading Up 1.8%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX) shares were up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 139,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 190,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $230.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 132.02%.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

