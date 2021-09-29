Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$54.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$54.00 target price by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENB. UBS Group set a C$54.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.18.

ENB traded up C$0.41 on Wednesday, hitting C$50.95. 1,467,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,330,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.97.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

