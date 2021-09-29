Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $40.65 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAVA stock opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. Endava has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.13.

Several brokerages have commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

