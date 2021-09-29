Energi Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $74.88 million and approximately $231,935.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00157111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.13 or 0.00487134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00015995 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040516 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 45,488,803 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

