Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE EPAC traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,262. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,261 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

