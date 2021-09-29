Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down to $23.13

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.13, but opened at $21.00. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 2,409 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

