Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down to $23.13

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.13, but opened at $21.00. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 2,409 shares.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.45.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
