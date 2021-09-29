Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.91.

EPD stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

