Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,076 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 103.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THC opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

