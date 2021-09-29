Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,806 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cosan by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $158,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Cosan S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cosan S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

