Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 58.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 4,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 22,762 shares worth $1,286,459. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.67. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

