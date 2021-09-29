Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $544,000 Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth $520,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $378,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $488,244.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 385,879 shares of company stock worth $14,550,872 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLI opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

