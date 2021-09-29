Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $545,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

PBA opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

