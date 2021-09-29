Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.32% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FID. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 112,649 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $180,000.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

FID opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.