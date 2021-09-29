Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 12.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.