Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,018,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,688,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.