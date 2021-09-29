Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter valued at $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Aegon during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 32.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEG opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36. Aegon has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

AEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

