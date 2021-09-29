Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68.

