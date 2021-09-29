EnWave (CVE:ENW) PT Set at C$1.65 by Raymond James

EnWave (CVE:ENW) received a C$1.65 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.65% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ENW stock opened at C$1.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. EnWave has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.89 million and a PE ratio of -37.00.
EnWave Company Profile
