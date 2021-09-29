EnWave (CVE:ENW) PT Set at C$1.65 by Raymond James

EnWave (CVE:ENW) received a C$1.65 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.65% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ENW stock opened at C$1.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. EnWave has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.89 million and a PE ratio of -37.00.

Get EnWave alerts:

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.