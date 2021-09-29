Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,137 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

