Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,089,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,282 shares of company stock worth $17,725,650. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

