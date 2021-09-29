Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,506.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.04. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $97.59.

