Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,821 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Newmont by 5.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 311.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,588 shares of company stock worth $982,167. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.