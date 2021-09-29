Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 710 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Avnet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Avnet by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

