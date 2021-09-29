Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $428,000 Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,383,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $177.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.37.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.