Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $428,000 Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $1,383,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $177.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.37.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.
In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.