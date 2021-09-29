EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.75 and last traded at $41.75. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price target on shares of EQT AB (publ) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

