Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 3.3% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $80,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,087,000 after acquiring an additional 233,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded up $4.87 on Wednesday, hitting $803.81. 9,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $834.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $775.78.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

