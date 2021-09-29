Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $28.82 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,382 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,853 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 33,440 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

