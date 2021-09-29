Ergoteles LLC Acquires 15,935 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

CLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

