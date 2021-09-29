Ergoteles LLC Buys New Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 11.2% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 51,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 408.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

SCL stock opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18. Stepan has a 12-month low of $106.31 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.43 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

