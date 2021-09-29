Ergoteles LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,732 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,467,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Altice USA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,891,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,786,000 after buying an additional 78,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Altice USA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,829,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,570,000 after buying an additional 481,007 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

Altice USA stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.08. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.