Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 510,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,710,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $114.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

