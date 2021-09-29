Ergoteles LLC Reduces Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375,428 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Nokia by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 38,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.