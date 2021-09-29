Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,803 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.