ESBC (ESBC) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $903,462.31 and $49,302.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,496,245 coins and its circulating supply is 30,216,911 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

