ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

ESCO Technologies has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

ESE stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of ESCO Technologies worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

