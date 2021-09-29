ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

