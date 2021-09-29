Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Essential Utilities worth $114,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

