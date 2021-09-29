Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at about $7,648,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 168.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

GTY Technology stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $414.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.15. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, analysts predict that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $310,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,470 shares of company stock valued at $702,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

