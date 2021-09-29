Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Meritor worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 663.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 552,990 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,042,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 344,699 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 223,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 615,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 204,964 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.09.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

