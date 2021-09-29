Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $2,128,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 700.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 89,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $1,597,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $618,171. Corporate insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

VOXX International Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

