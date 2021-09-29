Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 99,238 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.