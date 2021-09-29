Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 17,228 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,228 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LINC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,376,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of LINC opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.