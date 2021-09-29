Ethereum Gold Project Market Cap Achieves $173,685.37 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 86.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 87% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $173,685.37 and approximately $234.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00121781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

