Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

EVBN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $209.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $85,075.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $86,796. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,771,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,206,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,338,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $6,334,000. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.