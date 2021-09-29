Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives $21.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of EVLO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. 7,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,188. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $404.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 260,818.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 70,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

