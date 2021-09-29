Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Purchases 19,840 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 812,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,122,000 after acquiring an additional 195,166 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

